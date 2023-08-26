The family of two women who were shot and killed in a suspected gender-based violence incident at Makgophong village in Zebediela, Limpopo, are calling on the police to arrest the perpetrator.

They were speaking during the funeral service of the two family members.

It is alleged that the security guard shot and killed his estranged wife’s cousin Reneilwe Mapulane and his sister-in-law Adelaide Mapulane.

The estranged wife, her other sister, and two children, both one year-old, were wounded and are recovering in hospital.

The deceased were laid to rest at the local cemetery.

Family spokesperson, Kebone Mathabatha says the family members are still fearing for their lives as the perpetrator is still at large.

“On behalf of the family, I would say that we are extremely hurt and we have lost a lot. One of the deceased was a breadwinner and she was the pillar of this family. She was taking care of all of us. We have no words to describe this, because we are still devastated. We are asking the police to arrest the suspect, because he’s still roaming around. We sleep with one eye opened, as we fear for our lives,” adds Mathabatha.