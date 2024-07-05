Suspected drug dealer nabbed in Pietermaritzburg

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Hawks on Friday arrested a 34-year-old foreign national believed to be a drug dealer in Pietermaritzburg.

According to Hawks spokesperson Simphiwe Mhlongo, the suspect, Chinonso Okafor, allegedly supplied contraband to other drug dealers in the town.

While Mhlongo did not specify the exact location or points in Pietermaritzburg that the man used to push his contraband, he added that the suspect was nabbed while leaving his house.

“Members received information about the suspect who was supplying drugs to small drug dealers in the Pietermaritzburg area. Observations were made near his residence and the suspect was spotted leaving.

Members approached him and searched him. He voluntarily handed over a small sachet to the police which was suspected to be cocaine powder.

He was then arrested and taken to his residence for passport and address verification purposes,” said Mhlongo.

Police are yet to confirm when the suspect is expected to appear in court.