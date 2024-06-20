Suspected copper cable thieves arrested in Northern Cape

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Three suspects are expected to appear in court after being arrested for allegedly being in possession of suspected stolen copper cables worth over R100 000.

The trio was nabbed when the police were conducting a stop-and-search raid at a dumping site in Wrenchville near Kuruman in the Northern Cape.

A truck and a Nissan bakkie, both believed to be used in the commission of a crime, were confiscated.

Police spokesperson Cherelle Ehlers, “Three suspects were caught loading copper cables into a truck. The three male suspects, aged 21, 27, and 47, were arrested for possession of suspected stolen property. Copper cable with an estimated value of R112 684 was seized. A Tata truck and a Nissan bakkie, believed to be used in the commission of a crime, were confiscated. The suspects are expected to appear in court soon and the investigation continues. The policing of crimes relating to the tampering of essential infrastructure and theft of essential infrastructure remains a priority in the Northern Cape.”