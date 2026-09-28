Suspected Cato Manor serial rapist faces more charges

The suspected Cato Manor serial rapist is now facing a total of 27 charges.

The state has added more charges during his appearance in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Monday morning. The new charges include kidnapping, housebreaking with the intent to rape and theft.

#sapsKZN [SUSPECTED SERIAL RAPIST ARRESTED FOR RAPING SIXTEEN WOMEN] A suspected serial rapist who was terrorising women in Cato Manor was arrested on Thursday, 17 September 2026 following intensive investigations by police investigators who are members of the Serial and… pic.twitter.com/E8T7yHVuqv — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) September 19, 2026

The court also heard that the 46-year old accused has abandoned plans to apply for bail. The rape incidents took place between 2014 and 2025, mostly in Cato Manor.

The accused, who may only be named once he has pleaded, was arrested just over a week ago in the Obuka area near Melmoth.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara explains that matter was in court and it was remanded for further investigation.

“However, in court we heard today the addition of charges by the state that the accused has abandoned his application and the state added various other charges including housebreaking with the intent to rape as well as assault, kidnapping amongst some of those charges. The matter has been adjourned to the 28t of October 2026 for the DPP decision and for the investigations. In total now there are 27 charges and initially there were 15 charges.”

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