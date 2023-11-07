Suspected Boko Haram kills 15 farmers in northeast Nigeria

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

At least 15 rice farmers were killed and several others feared abducted in Nigeria’s northeastern Borno state after suspected Boko Haram insurgents attacked three villages, a local farmers’ leader said.

The attack occurred in the villages of Koshebe, Karkut, and Bulabulin in the Mafa local government area in the state, about 15 kilometres from the capital Maiduguri, Mohammed Haruna, secretary of the Zabarmari Rice Farmers Association, told Reuters.

The Borno police spokesperson did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment on the attack, which happened on Sunday.

Haruna said the militants stormed the villages on motorcycles and attacked the farmers who were harvesting crops from their rice fields.

“They did not use guns to kill them, instead they used cutlasses and knives to stab them to death, while others were beheaded,” Haruna said.