Suspect to appear in court on robbery, unlicenced firearm charges

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A suspect will appear in the Nebo Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo today after being arrested during a police operation in which his suspected accomplice was fatally shot.

The 55-year-old suspect was arrested in the Mogaladi village during a two-day operation to search for suspects in cases of robbery committed in the area. The second suspect was killed in a shoot-out with police at his home in the Serageng village.

Police spokesperson Hlulani Mashaba says, “The suspect noticed the police at his residence and started firing shots in their direction. Cross fire ensued and the suspect aged 44 was fatally shot. He was also linked to the same cases of robbery in the area…”

The police also recovered an unlicensed firearm on the suspect.

The surviving suspect is expected to face charges of robbery and possession of an unlicenced firearm.

Operation Shanela showing results:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>