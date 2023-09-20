Suspect sought for KZN child’s murder killed in mob justice attack

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A man who was sought in connection with the murder of a boy in Pietermaritzburg last week, has been murdered in an apparent act of mob justice.

The suspect’s family contacted the Mountain Rise Police Station after the 43-year-old man’s body was found on a footpath in Copesville. He had multiple stab wounds.

Seven-year-old Lenathi Mkhize’s body was found in the eZinketheni area of Copesville last week. His legs were tied and he had multiple stab wounds.

KwaZulu-Natal Police spokesperson Jay Naicker says the suspect had a dispute with the boy’s father over money.

“It is believed that instead of reporting his whereabouts to police he was found by members of the community, who killed him. We appeal to communities not to resort to such barbaric forms of meting out justice to criminals.”

“An eye for an eye will eventually lead to all of us becoming blind. Detectives are now investigating another murder and it is only a matter of time before the perpetrators are brought to book,” adds Naicker.

