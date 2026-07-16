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Suspect set for Cullinan court appearance in Monica Dube’s killing

An empty court room.
  • File: An empty court room.
  • Image Credits :
  • Sipho Kekana
Luyanda Danca

A 35-year-old suspect is expected to appear in the Cullinan Magistrates Court, Pretoria on Thursday in connection with the murder of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Tshwane Region Two Secretary and Election Coordinator Monica Dube.

The suspect was arrested on Wednesday by the Gauteng Political Killings Task Team.

Dube was shot multiple times by armed men at her home in Wallmansthal, last month.

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