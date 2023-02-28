A suspect is expected to appear in court soon after being arrested for human trafficking. This comes after police rescued 19 Bangladeshi nationals from a house in Kamagugu outside Mbombela, Mpumalanga on Monday.

It is suspected that they were smuggled into the country illegally.

The provincial police spokesperson, Selvy Mohlala, says the suspect is also from Bangladesh.

“We have arrested one person from Bangladesh and we are charging him with human trafficking. Some of the Bangladesh nationals that we found here, we were told that they were destined for Middelburg and others for Johannesburg,” says Mohlala.

He says investigations to trace the kingpins will continue.

“This is not the end of our investigation. We will continue working hand in hand with the Department of Home Affairs. And we hope that the kingpins wherever they are, we will get them.”

VIDEO: One person arrested for human trafficking in Mpumalanga, 19 foreign nationals rescued: