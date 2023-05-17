A 74-year-old suspect linked to the Undercover Billionaires Company is expected to appear in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Ekurhuleni on Wednesday.

The suspect was arrested while attending the funeral of the Mamelodi Sundowns public relations officer Alex Shakoane in Mamelodi, east of Pretoria, on Tuesday.

The Hawks say he’s been on the run for two years after police opened an investigation into the unregistered investment scheme company.

He is expected to appear alongside a 34-year-old suspect who was nabbed at a residence in Kempton Park.

The two are facing charges of fraud, theft, money laundering and contravention of the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act.