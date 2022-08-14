A 36 year old man linked to the murder of a number of women including Hillary Gardee is set to appear at the Delmas Magistrate Court on Monday for another murder case.

He is expected to appear for the killing of two sisters in Kanyamazane. It is still not clear when he will appear for the Gardee murder.

Police have confirmed that he confessed to being part of the killing of Gardee who is the daughter of former Economic Freedom Fighters Secretary General Godrich Gardee.

Police spokesperson, Selvy Mohlala.

”We have arrested the suspect in connection with killing of three women in the province and then he was found in position of firearm , he was arrested in springs he will be appearing tomorrow at Delmas Magistrate court with regards to those particular charges including that we have linked him with case of Hillary Gardee”

The bail application of two of the other three men accused with the rape and murder of Hillary Gardee is expected to resume on Tuesday this week.

Philemon Lukhele and Mduduzi Gama made a brief appearance last week at the Nelspruit Magistrates Court in Mpumalanga. They were remanded in custody due to the non-availability of a presiding magistrate.

They are facing charges of murder, kidnapping, rape, defeating the ends of justice and conspiracy to commit murder.

Their co-accused Sipho Mkhatshwa was denied bail almost two weeks ago.

Gardee went missing and her body was found in a timber plantation outside Mbombela few days later.

Gardee believes King Mswati was angered by the protests held by the party held back in April which saw four borders with Eswatini being shut down for more than six hours.

Gardee alleges the King of eSwatini allegedly unleashed his foreign intelligence services with a robbery decoy resulting in the death of his daughter, Hillary.

Eswatini Government Spokesperson Alpheous Nxumalo refused to comment on the allegations, “We will not dignify these allegations with a response. These claims have no truth in them.”

Full interview with Nxumalo below:

The hashtag #Msawti was trending high on Twitter, as people with similar thoughts to Gardee shared their views.