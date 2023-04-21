The suspect who was killed in a shootout with police following the mass murder in Imbali, outside Pietermaritzburg, is believed to be a known criminal.

That’s according to Police Minister Bheki Cele. He was speaking after visiting the scene of the crime. A group of gunmen stormed a house and opened fire on 10 family members in the early hours of Friday.

Cele has described the incident as a terrible loss. Two people have been arrested in connection with the attack.

“The person that has died, it looks like he is the guy. I don’t know the real name, but he is known as Sores. He is linked to too many crime scenes, especially murder around here. We believe the police will link him, but he is known to be a really notorious guy around here, in Pietermaritzburg and Durban. So, that was the person lying down dead when the police responded,” Cele elaborates.

KZN Shooting I Cele describes the killing of 10 family members as a terrible loss: