Gauteng police have confirmed that the suspect arrested in connection with the Katlehong tavern shooting is an Ekurhuleni Metro police officer.

The shooting incident took place earlier this month. Police say four men, one armed with a 9mm pistol, entered the tavern and started shooting randomly at patrons.

Six people were shot, leaving two dead and four injured.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Police are urging anyone with information that could lead to the apprehension of more suspects to report it, on the crime stop hotline at 08600 10111 or by giving a tip-off on the MySAPS app.

Soweto tavern shooting death toll rises to 15: