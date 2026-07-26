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Suspect gives himself up following deadly stabbing of Bethlehem teen

Murder investigation graphic.
  • File: Murder investigation graphic.
  • Image Credits :
  • X@SAPoliceService
SABC News

A suspect has handed himself over to the police following the fatal stabbing of a 16 -year-old boy in Bohlokong near Bethlehem in the Free State.

Police spokesperson Mmako Mophiring says the victim was admitted to a local hospital with serious injuries. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the teen was stabbed in the head with a screwdriver while taking a walk.

The suspect handed himself over to the police and was detained.

A case of murder is under investigation and the suspect is expected to appear before the Bethlehem Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday facing a charge of murder.

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