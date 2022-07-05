A suspect who was arrested in connection with the murder of an off-duty police officer in Delft, in Cape Town, on Sunday, has appeared at the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on charges of murder and hijacking.

31-year-old Constable Zuko Sima was gunned down and robbed of his private vehicle in the early hours of Sunday morning in Delius Street, south Delft.

Three suspects were initially arrested in Elsies River after they were caught in possession of the hijacked vehicle.

Hawks spokesperson, Zinzi Hani, however, says two of the suspects were released due to insufficient evidence against them.

She says 31-year-old Grant Jacobs has been charged for Sima’s murder and the hijacking.

“Through an intensive investigation, the questioning of the suspects led to the release of two of them due to insufficient evidence. Grant Jacobs, 31, appeared in the Bellville District Court and the case has been remanded to 12 July for bail information.”