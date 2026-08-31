Man to appear in court over Tembisa Hospital tender fraud

A 37-year-old man is expected to appear in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sitting at the Palm Ridge Magistrates’ Court.

He faces charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering.

The suspect was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport on Friday after returning from overseas.

His arrest is linked to an alleged R635-million Tembisa Hospital tender fraud investigation.

The Hawks allege that certain Tembisa Hospital officials colluded with service providers in the procurement process.

It is alleged that the request for quotations system was manipulated to facilitate fraudulent transactions.

Investigators say transactions were kept below the R500 000 threshold to bypass formal tender processes.

The broader investigation involves allegations of fraud, corruption, forgery, contravention of the PFMA and money laundering.

-Reporting by Culvin Mabasa

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