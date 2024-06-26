Suspect arrested, mandrax worth R2 million seized in East London

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Mandrax with a street value of more than R2 million seized was at Buffalo Flats in East London.

Members of the East London Public Order Policing received a tip-off of a 47-year-old male selling drugs in Buffalo Flats.

In the early hours of this morning, the police found the drugs in the suspects bedroom hidden in a washing basket.

SAPS Commissioner Major General Christopher Wright says he appreciates the efforts by the community in assisting in the fight against drugs and that they shared valuable information that led to seizing the drugs.

The suspect faces a charge of dealing in drugs.

He is expected to appear in the East London Magistrate’s Court soon