The Mokerong Magistrate’s Court in Mahwelereng township, Limpopo, is on Friday, expected to rule on the bail application of accused number five in the murder case of two African National Congress (ANC) leaders in Mokopane.

Mohlala and his four co-accused, including a former senior official of Mogalakwena local municipality and a businessman, are accused of killing ANC councillor in Mogalakwena, Vaaltyn Kekana (54) and Ralph Kanyane (32) in what is suspected to be politically motivated killings, four years ago.

Mohlala of Ga-Masemola village outside Lebowakgomo has been in custody since his arrest last month.

His four co-accused were arrested last year.

Mohlala is also expected to be tried together with his co-accused in the Polokwane High Court later this month.

