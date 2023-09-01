Gauteng MEC for Social Development Mbali Hlophe says she is satisfied that some of the families who survived Thursday’s fire tragedy in downtown Johannesburg have accepted the government’s temporary accommodation at various shelters.

Hlophe says they will continue to offer them psycho-socio care and daily meals while health personnel will remain on site to take care of those who are still healing from the injuries they sustained during the blaze that claimed 76 lives.

Hlophe was visiting the Hoffland City accommodation in Kensington, east of Johannesburg where more than 140 people have been offered temporary accommodation.

“We do not have any pregnant women, but we do have infants I mean the smallest child is a year old. The mother is also here. There’s a lady who has broken her leg as she was running out of the building. So, she is being attended by the doctors who are here. We also helping them with socio-psychological issues that they might be experiencing. We also brought a lot of our services here. Hot meals are being served. We are continuing to engage with them to see what other services that they might need.”

