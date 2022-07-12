Community members, religious leaders and some survivors of last year’s civil unrest say prayer meetings help them to heal and continue with their lives after July unrest at Phoenix.

Organising chairperson Reverend Sbusiso Mthakathi says the prayer is part of the healing process and promotes racial unity and they continue with other programmes aimed at cementing unity.

During the unrest, racial tensions emerged in Phoenix north of Durban.

The healing and reconciliation process following last year’s civil unrest between the communities of Phoenix and those nearby KwaMashu and Inanda continues.

Religious leaders met at the KwaMashu sports center to pray for unity and peace between these communities.

“The event of today consists of three hazards which are the floods, the July unrest which is the commemoration as you may remember that last year in July things were very tense and the racial tension that happened does repeat itself and we need to pray for that so that it may not continue.

Even with COVID-19, you would remember that many people did not have time to bury their loved ones from other provinces. So, even that alone some are so stressed because are so stressed as they still wondering on such,” says Reverend Mthakathi.

Genuine reconciliation

Phoenix resident Speedy Kisten says he believes that genuine reconciliation following the tumultuous events of last year, is evident among the communities.

“We can see the improvement and we can see peace and we can sense the healing that is taking place. Already the healing process is taking place, we have been anticipating and inhaling and we are now in the birth that is taking place right here at KwaMashu. We can feel the healing and the different is real, not fabricated and its authentic. The coloureds and blacks all are coming together and there is a love relationship.”

July Unrest I One year since mass looting and unrest rocked Gauteng and KZN:

But Nontembiso Nkwane- whose 30-year-old daughter Aviwe Nkwane was among the victims who was attacked in Phoenix at the time- says for her, healing will take time.

“I haven’t seen anything coming to me, saying Veronica this is what is happening about your child. Even the government did [not] come to me and say I am sorry about what happened. They always say freedom is coming tomorrow but I don’t see any freedom in this situation. Nothing came to me to sympathise with me.”

Chris Biyela also survived the attacks in the area. He urging people from all walks of like to meet each other half way.

“I haven’t yet healed because none of them has recognised the damage they have caused to us. Nobody has come out and issue a statement of apology. We always being pushed that lets forgive them and let’s let it go, and we want to forgiver but it is a difficult process when a person who wronged you still appreciates what he did to you.”

Meanwhile, the religious leaders say that they will continue to engage with all communities to bridge the gap and to find healing together.