One person who was injured in the crash in which six people were killed on the R56 near Umzimkhulu in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday is still in hospital in a serious condition.

The provincial Department of Transport says the deceased were members of one family.

The vehicle they were travelling in collided with a truck.

The department’s spokesperson Kwanele Ncalane says investigations into the cause of the collision are underway.

“The Ndenza family lost 6 members in an accident that occurred last night in Umzimkhulu. They are believed to have been travelling in a Toyota Avanza and instantly six people died on the scene. One was transferred to hospital, he is in critical condition. The family was travelling from Nokweja to Flagstaff. Currently, the SAPS are busy with investigations assisted by different units as well as Road traffic Inspectorates,” says Ncalane.