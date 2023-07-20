The Zimbabwean independent presidential candidate Saviour Kasukuwere has been granted an access to appeal by the Supreme Court in Zimbabwe.

He wants to challenge the decision to block him from contesting the upcoming elections next month.

ZANU-PF’s activist had approached the high court challenging the nomination of Kasukuwere, who is a former cabinet minister in Zimbabwe. The matter will be heard in court next week.

It’s been an uphill battle for Kasukuwere, who is adamant that his name will be on ballot paper, come August 23.

ZANU-PF Commissar Lovedale Mangwana says the nomination court violated the constitution when they accepted Kasukuwere’s nomination and the ruling party says the former cabinet minister has not been with his constituency for more than 18 months.

Meanwhile, the independent presidential candidate says these are tactics to derail his campaign and lashed out at President Emmerson Mnangwagwa for using state resources to fight political battles.

Kasukuwere is exiled in South Africa.