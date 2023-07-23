Kimberley’s soccer lovers say they remain fully behind Banyana Banyana’s FIFA World Cup campaign, despite their loss in their opener. The South Africans went down 2 – 1 against Sweden.

Soccer lovers in the Northern Cape say they were hoping for a morale boosting opening game, but they still proud of the African champions.

Banyana will have a chance to redeem themselves against Argentina on Friday.

“I won’t say I feel sad but the girls played well and it’s just first game, I’m not mistaken but I wish them well for the next. I think I can still going to play next week Friday so not mistaken also they must just do the best and we are behind them and we are proud of our team. South African team,” a supporter said.

“It was very tragic but I think they can do better next time and they shouldn’t be very sad about it because they pushed very hard and anything they can do better next time,” a supporter explains.

“Even if they lost we still proud of your girls or women, we know they will do better and whatever the result. We proud of you yes we’re, win or loose we support you,” another supporter reiterates.

Video: Sweden beats Banyana 2-1 in Wellington: