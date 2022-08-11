Supporters of political parties have started arriving at the Krugersdorp Magistrate’s Court, west of Johannesburg.

This is ahead of the appearance of seven more people in connection with the gang-rape incident in West Village last month.

On Wednesday, seven others appeared, facing charges of rape, sexual assault and robbery with aggravated circumstances and contravention of the Immigration Act.

Eight women were gang-raped in West Village, Krugersdorp last month. They were part of a production crew shooting a music video at an abandoned mine dump.

Supporters from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), ActionSA and community members have gathered outside court.

Some of the women are singing Senzeni na? (What have we done?). Court proceedings are expected to start soon. The NPA says there is prima facie case that all the 14 accused are linked to the gang-rape incident.

NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwana says, “There is a prima facie case against all 14 accused that are charged with various counts as I said of rape, sexual assault as well as robbery with aggravating circumstances. The charges relate to the incident that happened to the crew that was busy filming a music video here in the West Rand.”

VIDEO: SABC News reporter Hasina Gori shares more about the case:



Expropriate abandoned mines

On Wednesday, African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee member Nomvula Mokonyane called on the Mineral Resources Department to expropriate abandoned mines for the benefit of communities.

Mokonyane says expropriating abandoned mines can help to reduce youth unemployment.

She says, “Expose us to the licenses, show us who the absent landlord is. Issue a notice to say X if you are not going to present yourself, we are going to expropriate. It is how quickly you do it. Let DMR expropriate for public good.”

VIDEO: Interview with Nomvula Mokonyane:

