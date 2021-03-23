Some of Gumede's supporters are coming from outside the province, even as far as the Free State.

Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede’s supporters have started arriving at the Durban Magistrate’s court.

Gumede and 21 others, including City Manager Sipho Nzuza, are due in court on charges of fraud and corruption.

The group coming from ANC’s Fezile Dabi region says they believe in Gumede’s innocence.

Outside the court, a marquee and a stage are being set up where Gumede might address her supporters after her appearance.

#sabcnews #sabckzn Outside the Durban Magistrate court, some of Zandile Gumede’s supporters have started arriving. Others are coming from Free State. Stage is also being set up. Gumede and others are expected in court. pic.twitter.com/eCf5BppJ9z — Nonkululeko Hlophe (@Leko3) March 23, 2021

Meanwhile, the State is expected to provide defence teams with a forensic audit report and an indictment. The charges emanate from a 2017 Durban Solid Waste tender of over R400-million.

During her appearance in court in December last year, Gumede’s supporters said they believe that the case against her is a political conspiracy aimed at preventing her from occupying any political position.

