SuperSport secures 2-1 comeback victory against Swallows in Soweto

SuperSport United came from behind to beat Moroka Swallows 2-1 at Dobosonville Stadium in Soweto. All goals were scored in the last 21 minutes of the match.

After failing to win in their last six matches in all competitions, SuperSport United are back to winning ways.

This was a chance for SuperSport United to redeem themselves after a poor run in the CAF Confederation Cup. They are bottom of Group A after three successive defeats.

United only landed in the country on Wednesday after playing Al Hilal Benghazi of Libya on Sunday.

The Pretoria-based side also lost their two previous DSTV Premiership games to Sekhukhune United and neighbours Mamelodi Sundowns.

On the other hand, Moroka Swallows needed a win to cement their place in the top eight bracket. Swallows lost their last match to Orlando Pirates in the original Soweto derby last Tuesday. Before that, Swallows also lost to Soweto rivals Kaizer Chiefs by a solitary goal late last month.

The visitors were the first to threaten to score. SuperSport created more scoring opportunities in the opening half. Swallows keeper Daniel Akpeyi was forced to make a save seven minutes before half-time.

Akpeyi made another save on the stroke of half-time, to keep the score goalless.

Swallows best scoring chance came early in the second half. It took a brilliant free-kick by Malawian Gabadinho Mhango to break the deadlock in the 69th minute. But substitute Tenzamudzimu Matodzi scored the equaliser five minutes before regulation time.

Etiosa Ighodaro scored the winner with only a minute remaining on the clock. The victory takes SuperSport to the second spot on the log with 26 points after 14 matches.

Swallows remain 8th on the log after their 5th loss of the season.