Supa Mahumapelo’s case against former ANC members has been postponed to February next year at the North West High Court in Mahikeng.

Acting Judge Mark Morgan granted the postponement to allow the defendants time to seek legal representation. The former North West Premier is seeking R10 million from them.

A former ANC Youth League leader and a former MP started an anti-corruption campaign which led to protests and the resignation of Mahumapelo.

The defendants, Themba Gwabeni, Thato Magogodi and Lucky Kgabi Themba Gwabeni, Thato Magogodi and Lucky Kgabi appeared in court without legal representation. This is after their instructing attorney withdrew his representation.

After a brief adjournment, the matter was postponed to 14 and 15 February next year; and the defendants were ordered to pay the legal costs of the plaintiff for the current appearance.

One of the defendants in this matter, Themba Gwabeni says, “The Zondo Commission has cleared us and has confirmed what we said. Because we said these things even before Zondo sat. So we took that thing that decision we will do it again. we will do it again. remember me from the revolutionary council which is no longer in existence that’s what I told the judge for one objective that we unite and stand for what we believe is right for our people.”

The plaintiff Supra Mahumapelo was jubilant. “Whether it’s postponed for one year or two years or so on, we’ll still be around to make sure that justice is done in this country. We have to stop this thing of people just standing up and going on the radio, television generally media accuse people. That thing needs to be brought to an end.”

Mahumapelo says he also intends to approach the ANC’s National Executive Committee to investigate the formation of the Revolutionary Council, which he says was instrumental in tarnishing his image and destabilising the province.