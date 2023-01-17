Mamelodi Sundowns beat cross-town rivals, Supersport United, by a solitary goal in a Tshwane derby at the Loftus Versfeld stadium in the capital city on Monday evening.

𝑫𝑬𝑹𝑩𝒀 𝑫𝑬𝑳𝑰𝑮𝑯𝑻 🤩 What a showing from The Brazilians to claim victory in the #ClashOfTheCapital! 👆 Mamelodi Sundowns (43′ Maema) 1️⃣ ➖0️⃣ SuperSport United #Sundowns #DownsLive #DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/2ttLcW8UnD — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) January 16, 2023

Neo Maema’s first-half strike was the difference between the two sides. Sundowns and Supersport both created numerous chances but failed to convert most of them.

The run-away log leaders, Sundowns, are now on 43 points from 17 matches, while Supersport remains in third position with 27 points from 16 games.

The Brazilians, who won their 11th match on the bounce, are enjoying a 14-point lead from second-placed Richards Bay who are on 29 points.