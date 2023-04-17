Former Bafana Bafana player Teko Modise believes that Mamelodi Sundowns will bounce back from their recent poor results and give a good account of themselves in their CAF Champions League match on Saturday.

Sundowns will face Algerian Champions CR Belouizdad away in the first leg quarterfinal clash in the capital city Algiers. The reigning and incoming DSTV Premiership champions have been winless in their last four matches in all competitions.

Mamelodi Sundowns are going through a bad patch at the moment. They have drawn three times and lost once in the last four matches, since they successfully defended their league title at the beginning of the month.

Sundowns former player Teko Modise believes they will bounce back against CR Belouizdad.

“Mamelodi Sundowns, they find themselves in a situation where their characters are tested, and whenever their tested they tend to respond, and big teams with all the challenges they find the ways to respond positively by playing this game very smartly not to concede and make sure that you kill it off at home. But if you can kill it off away, please do,” says Modise.

The Brazilians have been dominating the local football scene in the last ten years. They have won eight league titles in the past ten years. Modise explains what sets them apart from the rest.

“What makes them different from the pitch is the amount of work that they put in behind closed doors when no one is watching, you can have the best players but with no cohesion or fluidity you can still lose, the difficult thing is to have those players playing with synergy,” Modise added.

Meanwhile, the Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates will clash in the Nedbank Cup semi-final next month, while Stellenbosch will host Sekhukhune United in the other semifinal. Modise is anticipating a thrilling Soweto Derby clash.

“One would have hoped to see Chiefs and Pirates avoiding each other and yet we are spoiled with the derby in the semi-final, we haven’t heard in a while, I just hope that on the day there is no controversy just football on the day wins,” Modise explains.

Chippa gets new coach

Relegation threatened Chippa United have appointed Lehlohonolo Seema as their new head coach. Seema will replace Siyabulela Gwambi. Modise is hoping the change will turn around their fortunes.

“Lehlohonolo Seema is a good coach, we need young coaches in the PSL, I would hate to see him as a relegation candidate coach that always comes in to make sure the team survives because I feel he has the right qualities to compete for the league. I just hope with this new appointment things can change,” Modise reiterates.

Chippa United’s next fixture will be a daunting task against Chiefs at the Nelson Mandela Bay stadium later this month.