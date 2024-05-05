Sundowns through to Nedbank Cup final

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Mamelodi Sundowns have advanced to the final of this season’s Nedbank Cup after beating a stubborn Stellenbosch FC 2-1 at the Danie Craven Stadium earlier this afternoon.

Sundowns scored a goal in each half to end Stellenbosch’s 25-game unbeaten record this season.

The Brazilians will now face Orlando Pirates in the final which will be staged at the Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga on the 1st of June.

The visitors were the first to threaten to score in the 7th minute.

Bafana Bafana defender Khuliso Mudau broke the deadlock in the 11th minute to put Sundowns in the lead.

Substitute Thembinkosi Lorch made it 2-0 in the 74th minute.

Sundowns were awarded a penalty after Mudau was brought down inside the box 13 minutes from time, but Namibian Peter Shalulile missed the resultant spot kick.

Substitute Genino Palace reduced the deficit nine minutes from time.

Shalulile was unlucky to be denied by the crossbar on the stroke of full time.