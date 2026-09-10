Sundowns sweep Siwelele aside to go six points clear at top

Mamelodi Sundowns continued their dominant start to the Betway Premiership season with a 3-0 victory over struggling Siwelele FC at Loftus Versfeld on Wednesday night.

The result moved the defending champions six points clear at the summit, although they have played two more matches than second-placed Orlando Pirates.

Sundowns have now won their last five matches in all competitions and remain unbeaten in seven league games this season.

Their home record was extended further, with the victory taking their unbeaten Betway Premiership run at Loftus Versfeld to 33 matches. Their last league defeat there came against Cape Town City in the final home fixture of the 2023/24 campaign.

Despite the comfortable final score, Sundowns had to wait until the second half to break through a stubborn Siwelele defence.

The visitors, playing their first match under caretaker coach Godfrey Mosoetsa following Lehlohonolo Seema’s departure, threatened occasionally on the counter. Christian Saile created an early opening after breaking forward, while Selaelo Rasebotja also fired wide from a promising position before the interval.

Sundowns were largely in control but lacked their usual sharpness in the final third. Cassius Mailula was unable to make the most of one opportunity, while Aubrey Modiba dragged a long-range effort over the crossbar just before halftime.

Mothobi Mvala’s second-half introduction, his first appearance in almost a year, coincided with Sundowns increasing the pressure.

The breakthrough arrived in the 58th minute when Teboho Mokoena’s powerful effort from distance struck the underside of the crossbar. Letlhaku reacted quickest to the rebound, turning the ball home from close range to mark his first start of the campaign with a goal.

Siwelele goalkeeper Wandile Mthombeni continued to keep his side in contention, making an excellent save from Modiba’s free-kick and denying Mailula from close range.

The visitors’ resistance finally collapsed in the closing stages, however, when a poor back-pass from Aphiwe Baliti presented substitute Siyanda Ndlovu with the chance to score in his second consecutive match.

Matthews then completed the victory in stoppage time, collecting a loose ball before lifting his finish over the advancing Mthombeni.

Sundowns will now turn their attention to Saturday’s league trip to Chippa United, while Siwelele remain 15th and without a win after six matches. They host Golden Arrows on Sunday.