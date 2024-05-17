Sundowns still has so much to play for: Williams

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams says his team still has so much to play for, despite having already successfully defended the DSTV Premiership title a few weeks ago.

The Brazilians are still on course to finish the 2023/24 Premiership season unbeaten and they also have the PSL record of 71 points in their sights. It’s a record they set in the 2015/16 season.

They will also attempt to win the Nedbank Cup when they face Orlando Pirates in the final at the Mbombela stadium on the 1st of June. Williams says the desire to break records motivates them.

“At Sundowns we always find something to push us there is a clean sheet record we are trying to break, there is points tally we always try to find something to push us to the next level.”

The 32-year-old is having arguably his best season ever since joining the professional ranks more than a decade ago. The Bafana Bafana goalkeeper has enjoyed individual and club success this season.

There were also setbacks such as bowing out of the CAF Champions League semi-finals losing to Esperance from Tunisia, but he is hoping those setbacks will energize him.

“The setbacks in the Champions League, losing in the semifinals we were few moments away from being in that final. All that I am is it’s going to energize me to push for even greater heights.”

Sundowns have also qualified for the FIFA Club World Cup despite bowing out of the CAF Champions League semifinals.

Following his incredible performances at this year’s Africa Cup of Nations, there were rumours that Williams might move on to bigger leagues in Europe. The keeper, who recently signed a new deal, says he is happy at Sundowns, but will grab the opportunity to move abroad should it present itself.

“I think if that was to materialize it should have happened after AFCON, nothing concrete came my way so why not stay at Sundowns where we looking to be part of great things. I have just signed a new deal but if something comes up so be it.”