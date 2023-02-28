Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena is confident that his team is in a good place to claim a number of accolades come end of the season.

The Brazilians are the only side remaining in the South African top-tier league in the running for a treble. They are run-away log leaders in the DSTV Premiership and are still contesting the Nedbank Cup and the CAF Champions League. They take on Marumo Gallants in a Nedbank Cup round of 16 matches on Thursday evening.

The encounter between the two sides will be a renewal of the Nedbank Cup rivalry. It’s the third meeting in the same competition in three seasons and both have already claimed victory against each other in the past.

League title

Another good season for Sundowns who have placed themselves in a position to once more defend the league title. But that alone will not be enough, and they have a chance to add more silverware to the trophy cabinet.

Ahead of the round of 16 Nedbank Cup match against Marumo Gallants, Mokwena insists that their sole objective is to win everything on offer.

“We are in the three competitions that are available for us this season and we will do what we can and humanly possible to make sure we win every game and that means no we play a lot of games which means the games are becoming games of consequence because of the influence, the success or failure,” says Rulani Mokwena, Sundowns coach.

So far, the Brazilians have been associated with success although they are yet to lift a trophy this season. They have dominated on the domestic front, but have also produced great results on the continent. And although the season has a number of games to go, Mokwena has already applauded his side for the effort.

“If you were to say to me the season ends today and how would I grade the season I would say incredible success because of the signature and stamp of coaching within the squad and it’s the work we have to do,” Mokwena explains.

Mokwena also predicted that there will be more awards for the team come the end of the season. He is confident that Sundowns players have risen above the rest in the league and deserve the recognition.

“For sure I think they will come from the Sundowns squad because I don’t think there has been anyone that has performed beyond the levels that Sundowns players have performed so it’s going to be a difficult one,” Mokwena reiterates.

The clash between Sundowns and Gallants takes place on Thursday evening at the Free State Stadium.