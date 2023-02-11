Mamelodi Sundowns started their CAF Champions League group campaign on a winning note.

Sundowns beat Sudanese side Al Hilal by a single goal to nil to go top of Group B at Loftus Stadium earlier on Saturday afternoon.

Red-hot youngster Cassius Mailula scored the only goal of the match in the opening half of the match.

The visitors finished the game with ten men after Abaker Abdalla was red-carded late in the second half after a second bookable offence. The Brazilians will play their next two matches on the road.

They first travel to Cameroon to face Coton Sport next Friday, before visiting Egyptian giants Al Ahly a week later.