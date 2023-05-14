Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena believes his team has all it takes to reach the final of this season’s CAF Champions League.

A nine-men Mamelodi Sundowns held defending champions Wydad Athletic Club to a goalless draw in the semi-final first leg in Casablanca last night.

The visitors played the entire second half with ten players following the dismissal of attacking midfielder, Neo Maema, late in the first half. The two teams meet in the second leg decider in Pretoria next Saturday.

Mokwena says they will rely on home ground advantage to do well in the return leg.

“There were moments where we had 65% ball possession. That’s why I give so much praise and credit to the players; they know it’s only halftime, so we keep our feet firmly on the ground. We are still focused on the second leg in Pretoria, and we know that we will have the ammunition also behind us”.