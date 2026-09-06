Sundowns edge Arrows 2-1 to go top of the log

African Champions Mamelodi Sundowns have opened up a 3-point lead at the top of the Betway Premiership table. They beat Golden Arrows 2-1 at the King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi, their second victory over the KwaZulu-Natal team in a week.

We return to Tshwane with 3️⃣ points in the bag! 🔥 Golden Arrows (76′ Dion) 1️⃣➖2️⃣ Mamelodi Sundowns (14′ Ndlovu, 88′ Mokoena) #Sundowns #BetwayPrem #NeverStopRising pic.twitter.com/TTlNUynn4C — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) September 6, 2026

Coming into this encounter, Golden Arrows had the desire to avenge their 3-2 defeat in the MTN8 second leg semifinal last Sunday, also at the King Zwelithini Stadium. However, Sundowns were first on the board with new signing, Siyanda Ndlovu, scoring against his former team. Only the one goal separated the teams, at halftime.

In the second half, the visitors continued to look comfortable, controlling the tempo as they protected their advantage but Arrows were finally rewarded for their persistence in the 76th minute when Junior Dion equalised. However, their joy was short-lived as Sundowns struck again 12 minutes later through Teboho Mokoena to seal the win.

It’s the Brazilians’ fifth win from six league matches this season and with that, they moved to the top of the table, three points clear of defending champions, Orlando Pirates, who have a match in hand.

Golden Arrows are now in 9th place on the log with six points from five matches.