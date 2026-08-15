Sundowns deny Kaizer Chiefs third straight Betway Premiership win

Mamelodi Sundowns denied Kaizer Chiefs a third consecutive victory in the Betway Premiership after the two sides played to a 1-1 draw at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Chiefs looked on course to maintain their winning run after new signing Langelihle Phili put them ahead in the second half, but Cassius Mailula rescued a point for Sundowns with an equaliser in the 76th minute.

Amakhosi came into the encounter on the back of successive league victories over Kruger United and Sekhukhune United, while Sundowns were playing only their second league match of the campaign after edging TS Galaxy 3-2 in midweek.

The opening stages were evenly contested as both teams looked to settle into the match. Chiefs, however, showed early intent, with Phili making a promising forward run, although his final delivery lacked the quality needed to trouble the Sundowns defence.

The visitors responded in the 31st minute when Bathusi Aubaas unleashed a powerful effort following a slick passing move around the Chiefs penalty area. However, the shot sailed over the crossbar and failed to trouble Brandon Petersen.

Chiefs finished the first half strongly and created the best chance before the break when Inacio Miguel met Lebohang Maboe’s free-kick with a header at the far post. Ronwen Williams was well positioned to collect the effort as the teams went into halftime level.

The second half started slowly, but Chiefs eventually broke the deadlock in the 64th minute after capitalising on a defensive error by Sundowns. Siphesihle Ndlovu played Phili through on goal, and the winger calmly slotted the ball past Williams to make it 1-0.

The goal lifted the home side, who pushed for a second, but Sundowns continued to threaten. Marcelo Allende forced a fine save from Petersen before Mailula restored parity with a header in the 76th minute.

Both teams pushed for a late winner, but poor decision-making in the final third and disciplined defending at both ends ensured that neither side could find a decisive goal.

The draw sees Chiefs remain top of the Betway Premiership standings with seven points, while Sundowns move to four points in sixth place.