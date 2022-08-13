Mamelodi Sundowns are now top of the DSTV Premiership after a 4-nil demolition of bitter rivals Kaizer Chiefs at Loftus Stadium in Pretoria on Saturday afternoon.

Sundowns scored two goals in each half after finding two quick goals in the opening minutes of the match.

Gaston Sirino broke the deadlock for Sundowns in the sixth minute after a defensive blunder by Siyabonga Ngezana.

Ngezana conceded a penalty nine minutes later after fouling Namibian Peter Shalulile.

Shalulile stepped up to score his first goal of the season from the penalty spot. Shalulile made it 3-nil immediately afterwards with his second goal of the match, and his second goal of the season.

2️⃣ Goals and a Man of the match award in the bag for Sha-Sha today!👆#Sundowns #DownsLive #DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/XOzlynuut7 — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) August 13, 2022

Chiefs got a lifeline when they were awarded a penalty, but Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams denied Khama Billiat from the spot kick.

Substitute Abubaker Nasir from Ethiopia made it 4-nil minutes after being introduced. This was the heaviest defeat for Chiefs in the Premier Soccer League era, and the biggest victory for Sundowns against Amakhosi since 2012.

4️⃣ Goals 3️⃣ Points and that’s what we call a successful Saturday!👆 Thank YOU Masandawana for the electric atmosphere today and all the support!💛 Mamelodi Sundowns (5′ Sirino, 17′, 52′ Shalulile, 76′ Nasir) 4️⃣➖ 0️⃣ Kaizer Chiefs#Sundowns #DownsLive #DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/IUMb0cgFFT — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) August 13, 2022