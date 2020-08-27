Both clubs are now locked are now locked on 53 points with Amakhosi ahead on goal difference.

Mamelodi Sundowns have closed the gap in the Absa Premiership after defeating Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 at Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Thursday night.

Both teams are now locked on 53 points with Amakhosi ahead on goal difference with three matches to go.

On Sunday, Chiefs will play against Bidvest Wits at FNB Stadium in the afternoon while Sundowns will host Baroka FC at Dobsonville Stadium in the evening.

Kaizer Chiefs 0

Mamelodi Sundowns (1) 1 (Sirino 34’)

TEAMS:

Kaizer Chiefs: Akpeyi, Frosler, Moleko (Zulu 76’), Cardoso, Mathoho, Sasman, Katsande (Agay 46’), Sifama (Zuma 46’ [Mphahlele 90+4’]), Parker, Manyama, Kambole (Billiat 46’)

Mamelodi Sundowns: Mweene, Ngcongca, Madisha, Coetzee, Lebusa, Lakay, Mkhulise (Mahlambi 80’), Kekana (Arendse 83’), Zwane (Jali 65’), Sirino (Maboe 65’), Meza (Langerman 80’)

Log standings

Bidvest Wits remain fourth on the ABSA Premiership log standings after playing to a 1-ALL draw with Bloemfontein Celtic at the Tuks stadium.

Celtic moved two places to eighth and improved their chances of a Top 8 finish with three games remaining.

Both Celtic and Wits were looking for a win after they drew their matches on Monday.

A win would take Wits to third place on the log standings and keep their title hopes alive, while it would take Celtic up to seventh. -Additional reporting by Percy Nkatlo

Great work ethic from the boys tonight and a brillaint goal from Sirino wins it for the Brazilians!!!😁👆💛 3 points 🔒 in. Kaizer Chiefs 0️⃣➖1️⃣ Mamelodi Sundowns (34′ Sirino)#Sundowns #DownsLive #AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/AbJ1PFXPKJ — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) August 27, 2020

What a game from this Man!🙌🙌🙌 Here’s a quick word from your man of the match!📹#Sundowns #AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/dvKcjIj3J0 — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) August 27, 2020

In another Absa Premiership match played today.

Celtic will host Polokwane City at Tuks Stadium on Sunday.

Bloemfontein Celtic (1) 1 (Mabena pen. 36′)

Bidvest Wits (1) 1 (Ritchie pen. 3′)

Bloemfontein Celtic: Chaine; Letlabika, Mahashe, Lingwati, De Jongh (Phalane 66′), Mashikinya (Letsoalo 74′), Luthuli, Matjila, Fikizolo, Mabena, Sera (Potsane 83′).

Bidvest Wits: Goss, Ritchie, Gordinho, Hlatshwayo, Macheke, Alexander, Monare (Mathebula 46′), Nange, Hotto (Sekgota 85′), Human (Macuphu 46′), Dzvukamanja (September 89′).