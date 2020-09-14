Sundowns are busy celebrating what has been an amazing season for them.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane and a number of his players have paid a visit to one of their sponsors to celebrate their domestic success. The Brazilians, who are also celebrating 50 years of existence this year, won the treble this season and are also eager to add another CAF Champions League title to the one they won in 2016.

Sundowns are busy celebrating what has been an amazing season for them. The Brazilians did the unthinkable, wiping out Kaizer Chiefs’ 13-point lead in the home stretch of the league race.

Sundowns eventually clinched the ABSA Premiership on the last weekend of the league after Kaizer Chiefs were at the top of the standings throughout the season.

The 2019/20 coronavirus-disrupted season also could not prevent the Brazilians from claiming a treble. In December, Sundowns won the Telkom Knockout trophy, beating Maritzburg United 2-1 at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. Last Saturday, they beat Bloemfontein Celtic 1-0 to win the Nedbank Cup.

However, instead of being boastful, Mosimane and the team’s captain Hlompho Kekana are expressing their gratitude.

“You have to be humble. You can’t be arrogant and say we knew we were gonna win the treble. No! How do we know? We just went for it. We gave everything. Yes, it’s possible to win the Nedbank and the league. We believed,” says Mosimane.

“It required us to have mental strength. I commend the boys for using the experience of the Champions League to try to apply it in the PSL. It will be special to see us winning more trophies in the next seasons,” says Sundowns Captain Hlompho Kekana.

Kekana is one of the most decorated players in the history of the Premier Soccer League. He won his first league title in the 2008/09 season, wearing the colours of Supersport United. The Zebediela-born player has now won seven league titles, plus a CAF Champions League title.

“I can always try to get more. It’s not going to be easy, but while I still have an opportunity to play, let me just enjoy this moment and I’m hoping to get many more trophies,” says Kekana.

The secret to Sundowns’ success is the fact that they attract quality players. Lyle Lakay and Denis Onyango can attest to that.

“The reason why I joined Sundowns was to win trophies and be successful. All the hard work, the faith and belief have paid off now,” says Lakay.

“I still have a lot to offer. I must give my best. I’ve seen the worst. I’ve been relegated. I’ve played for a middle team but now I play for a team that fights for championships everyday. So, I have to keep going as long as I’m still at Sundowns and be an example to all the youngsters,” says Onyango.

The Brazilians are not done yet and will continue to live their slogan, ‘The sky is the limit’.

Another CAF Champions League title is now in their sights.