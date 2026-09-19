Sundowns beat Al Ahli to advance in Inter Continental Cup

PRETORIA, Sept 19 (Reuters) – African champions Mamelodi Sundowns edged their Asian counterparts Al Ahli of Saudi Arabia 2-1 in the Inter-Continental Cup on Saturday, with a double strike from Portuguese import Nuno Santos.

Sundowns advance to a match against either Toluca of Mexico or the Copa Libertadores winners later this year in the annual competition for the six confederation champions.

Santos went ahead in the 17th minute lead at Loftus Versfeld but their lead lasted only two minutes until goalkeeper Ronwen Williams saved a close-range effort from Saudi striker Feras but could not hold on to the ball which then hit him on the back of the head and went into his goal.

A diving header from Santos won the game for the home side nine minutes from time.

“I like to be in those types of positions on the pitch and today it was great that the ball arrived perfectly for me,” he said.

Al Ahli, with England international Ivan Toney leading the attack, had several good first-half chances which they squandered.

Holders Paris St Germain are directly through to the final of the Inter-Continental Cup, which will be played in December.

FIFA have yet to announce the dates or venue for the last three games of the competition, which last year were held in Qatar