The DSTV Premiership defending Champions beat a 10-men Orlando Pirates at the FNB Stadium 4-0 on Saturday evening.

The boys in blue have come to play! Can Pirates find a way back into this?

Pirates were reduced to ten men after defender Tapelo Xoki received a straight red card in the 20th minute after a dangerous tackle on Haashim Domingo. Sundowns took the lead three minutes later through Sphelele Mkhulise.

Sundowns lift their maiden Carling Cup:

Bafana Ba Style keep on scoring at FNB stadium!



The Brazilians then scored two more goals through Grant Kekana and Cassius Mailula to take a comfortable 3-0 lead after just 35 minutes. Mailula made it 4-0 for Sundowns in the 66th minute.

The new Carling Cup Champs. The only team that scored 7 goals at FNB Stadium today!

Earlier, Orlando Pirates avenged the defeat they suffered against bitter rivals Kaizer Chiefs in the afternoon.

The Buccaneers beat Amakhosi 6-5 on penalties, in the semi-final of the revamped Carling Cup after a game that failed to produce any goals in regulation time.

Sundowns booked their place in the final after beating Amazulu F.C 3-0.