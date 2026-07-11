Sundowns and Bafana Bafana player Jayden Adams dies

South African football has been rocked by the sudden death of promising Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns’ talent, Jayden Adams.

The midfielder, who recently represented South Africa at the FIFA World Cup in the Americas showcasing his talents on football’s biggest stage, was just 25-years-old.

His death was confirmed by the South African Football Association (SAFA) but the cause has not yet been made public.

Adams established himself in South African football at Stellenbosch FC before moving to Mamelodi Sundowns last year.

He was part of the Bafana Bafana squad that won the bronze at the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Ivory Coast in 2024.

Adams featured in all three of Bafana Bafana’s group matches at the World Cup in the Americas, but not in the round of 32 match against Canada in Los Angeles.