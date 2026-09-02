Sundowns aim to continue strong start to league campaign

Mamelodi Sundowns are aiming to build on their strong start to the league campaign, while Milford are hoping to continue their excellent form in their debut season in the top flight tonight.

The Brazilians’ defender, Malibongwe Khoza, says they are anticipating a tough encounter when they face PSL rookies Milford FC in a Betway Premiership match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium at half past seven.

Khoza says Milford are a strong side capable of causing problems through their quick counter-attacking play; however, his side’s players have prepared well.

“From the start, we are expecting a very energetic and very counter-attacking team. I think they are going to come with a lot of energy, but I think we are very ready for them. We will give our all for our supporters,” adds Khoza.

Meanwhile, Khoza says reaching the MTN8 final has given the team a major confidence boost.

“It feels amazing because it’s something we’ve always wanted to do. A lot of people have been complaining that we’re not putting enough focus on our local competitions, so we made sure that we reached the final, and now we’ll try to win it,” he explains.