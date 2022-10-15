Mamelodi Sundowns have advanced to the group stages of this year’s CAF Champions League after beating La Passe of Seychelles eight-one on Friday night.

The Pretoria-based side registered a 15-one aggregate win, after a seven-nil victory in the first leg a week ago.

La Passe were forced to play their first leg home match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria last week, due to a lack of a suitable venue in Seychelles.

The home side broke the deadlock in the 7th minute. Then the visitors scored the equaliser in the 37th minute, before Sundowns got two more goals before the break. Sundowns scored four more goals in the second half.

Meanwhile Cape Town City are out of the preliminary rounds of the CAF Champions League after a one-all draw away to Petro de Luanda, losing four-one on aggregate.

Next stop 🔜 CAF Champions League Group Stages! 🌍 Mamelodi Sundowns (8′ Morena, 39′, 45′, 86′ Mailula, 70′, 90+2′ Motupa, 76′ Domingo, 78′ Maema) 8️⃣ (15)➖(1) 1️⃣ La Passe FC (38′ Rajaoniasy)