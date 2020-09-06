Robert Mugabe died at the age of 95 in Singapore where he had been receiving medical attention.

Sunday marks a year since Zimbabwe’s former President Robert Mugabe died. The former President died at the age of 95 in Singapore where he had been receiving medical attention.

His 37-year reign was characterised by the overcoming of white minority rule and introducing sweeping social reforms.

However, his reign also had its controversies, which included tribal-fuelled massacres, land invasions, two decades of economic meltdown and allegations of rigging of successive of elections post the year-2000.

Political Analyst, Professor Ibbo Mandaza speaks about former President Robert Mugabe’s 37-year reign:

A year on…

It was on this day in 2019 when Zimbabwe’s founding father passed on. The passing was confirmed by the country’s current President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

“It is with the utmost sadness that I announce the passing on of Zimbabwe’s founding father and former President, Cde Robert Mugabe. Cde Mugabe was an icon of liberation, a pan-Africanist who dedicated his life to the emancipation and empowerment of his people. His contribution to the history of our nation and continent will never be forgotten. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” Mnanganwa announced on Twitter.

World bids farewell to President Robert Mugabe:

The country observed an official mourning period, with many visiting the infamous Blue Roof. However, the process was marred by drama as the family veered away from an official burial, announcing he would be buried in his home village of Kutama. This was a contrast to the tradition of laying him at Heroes Acre and the last sign he had not forgiven those who had removed from power.

However, a memorial service was held at the National Stadium where his successor sort to reach out to Muagbe’s supporters and family.

And while Mugabe’s legacy is tainted with stories of how he led his country to impoverishment, he will also be remembered as the Father of a Nation he liberated and developed.

Marking a year since the death of Robert Mugabe: