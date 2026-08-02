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Sunday marks final day of voter registration ahead of LGE

  • An IEC official checking a person's voter registration status.
  • Image Credits :
  • IEC | Facebook
SABC News

Sunday marks the Electoral Commission(IEC)’s last day of its voter registration drive for the local government elections (LGE) on November 4th.

It says its final voter registration weekend started on a positive note on Saturday.

The commission says more than 99 per cent of the country’s 23 699 registration stations opened on time.

By midday, it had processed more than 238 000 voter registrations.

Addressing the media in Centurion, south of Pretoria, the commission’s CEO, Sy Mamabolo, explained how some provinces fared.

“Free State, 13 000 and the Northern Cape, 6 000. They are also recording voter activity, as citizens respond positively to the commission’s call to register and update details before the conclusion of the voting station-based registration,” says Mamabolo.

Video | IEC media briefing:

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