Renowned tourist destination, Sun City is set to open its doors to the public next week. This is after they were closed for more than 150 days during the national lockdown amid the coronavirus global pandemic.

This was the first time in 40 years that the resort closed its doors. They ceremonially lit the lights at the Palace this weekend to symbolise the return of the tourism sector.

Sun City Resort general manager, Brett Hoppe says “After 150 days, we are ecstatic. I guess in a certain way its bittersweet, the tourism industry at large has been devastated by the impact of COVID-19. To come back to trade is really exciting but at the same time one has fear of the unknown and what our industry is going to look like in terms of our ability to preserve jobs, what the volumes are going to look like.”

