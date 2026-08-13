Summit calls for influencers to be transparent ahead of LGE

The National Influencer Code Summit is calling for greater transparency from digital creators ahead of the 2026 Local Government Elections.

The summit in Pretoria examines how influencers can participate in the democratic process without compromising ethical standards.

Speaking on behalf of former Deputy President Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Umlambo Foundation CEO Viwe Mtshontshi says influencers should not be told what political views to hold but must take responsibility for how they use their platforms.

“The code should not tell creators which political views they may hold. It should establish ethical standards for how influence is exercised. It should affirm accuracy. Before sharing electoral information, we must verify it and distinguish between fact, opinion and speculation. It should affirm transparency. Citizens should know when content has been sponsored, commissioned or supported by a political actor.”