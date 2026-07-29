Carrim’s testimony at Madlanga Commission postponed to 14 August

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry has ruled in favour of North-West businessman Suliman Carrim’s application for a postponement.

Carrim’s testimony has now been postponed to the 14th of August. He will only be excused if he has subjected himself to an independent medical examination.

He suffered a heart attack in April and has reportedly been medically unfit to testify before the commission.

He has been implicated in the SAPS’s Medicare 24 tender matter and is being investigated for multi-million-rand transactions.

Madlanga Commission of Inquiry Day 150 | Wednesday, 29 July 2026



Evidence leader Advocate Adila Hassim had opposed the application, presenting CCTV footage and cellphone geolocation data, which she said showed that Carrim had frequently left the medical facility where he was receiving treatment for extended periods.

Hassim had argued that the evidence contradicted affidavits filed by Carrim’s wife and treating doctor, which claimed that his movements were restricted and tightly controlled.

“The analysis of the maps and the geolocation data and what they show is that almost every single day Mr. Carrim leaves the facility and that on most days he’s out of the facility for at least eight hours, sometimes longer which is what my learned friend was objecting to. The inverse inpatient reference that was made in the answering affidavit was that he spends more time outside of the facility than he does inside the facility is really the point of that. So, what we get now is a materially different picture from what we first had.”